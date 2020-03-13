Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are one of many NFL teams altering their pre-draft travel schedules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report Friday from Albert Breer of The MMQB, Patriots “coaches and scouts are being told not to fly and are encouraged to work from home for the time being.”

Patriots personnel were in attendance at Clemson’s pro day on Thursday.

Teams around the league are taking similar precautions. At the time of Breer’s report, the following clubs reportedly had either curtailed or restricted travel for their football staff:

San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears

Buffalo Bills

Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins

Philadelphia Eagles

Atlanta Falcons

New York Giants

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Carolina Panthers

New England Patriots

Los Angeles Rams

Washington Redskins

New Orleans Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans

Minnesota Vikings

Several teams also have temporarily closed their facilities.

This typically is the busiest stretch of the NFL offseason, with coaches, scouts and executives traveling the country for pro days and on-campus workouts and draft prospects flying in for top-30 visits at team facilities. Schools have begun canceling pro days — Big Ten powers Michigan and Penn State did so Thursday — and an unspecified number of teams have called off all prospect visits.

The NFL said Thursday it has no plans to delay the start of the new league year, which is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 and triggers the start of free agency, but ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio expects those plans to change Sunday after CBA voting closes.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images