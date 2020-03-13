Over the last two weeks, NESN.com Patriots beat writers Doug Kyed and Zack Cox have taken an in-depth look at New England’s 19 impending free agents.
Below is their take on each player’s likelihood of re-signing with the Patriots. Click each name to view the player’s full free agent profile.
Offensive guard Joe Thuney: Very Low
Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett: Low
Kicker Nick Folk: Low
Center/guard Ted Karras: Low
Offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse: Low
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy: Low
Guard Jermaine Eluemunor (restricted free agent): Moderately low
Linebacker Elandon Roberts: Moderate
Defensive tackle Danny Shelton: Moderate
Linebacker Jamie Collins: Moderate
Safety Devin McCourty: Solid
Outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun: Good
Special teamer Nate Ebner: Moderately high
Defensive tackle Adam Butler (restricted free agent): High
Center/guard James Ferentz: High
Special teamer Matthew Slater: Very high
Quarterback Tom Brady: ???
The NFL’s legal tampering period is scheduled to begin at noon ET on Monday, March 16. Free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The league said Thursday is has no plans to delay those dates due to COVID-19 concerns, though those plans could change in the coming days.
Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images