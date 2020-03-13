Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Over the last two weeks, NESN.com Patriots beat writers Doug Kyed and Zack Cox have taken an in-depth look at New England’s 19 impending free agents.

Below is their take on each player’s likelihood of re-signing with the Patriots. Click each name to view the player’s full free agent profile.

Offensive guard Joe Thuney: Very Low

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett: Low

Kicker Nick Folk: Low

Center/guard Ted Karras: Low

Offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse: Low

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy: Low

Guard Jermaine Eluemunor (restricted free agent): Moderately low

Linebacker Elandon Roberts: Moderate

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton: Moderate

Linebacker Jamie Collins: Moderate

Safety Devin McCourty: Solid

Outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun: Good

Special teamer Nate Ebner: Moderately high

Defensive tackle Adam Butler (restricted free agent): High

Center/guard James Ferentz: High

Special teamer Matthew Slater: Very high

Quarterback Tom Brady: ???

The NFL’s legal tampering period is scheduled to begin at noon ET on Monday, March 16. Free agency officially opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The league said Thursday is has no plans to delay those dates due to COVID-19 concerns, though those plans could change in the coming days.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images