Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand are pretty well-regarded around the NHL.

Just ask their peers.

The NHL Players’ Association on Tuesday released the results of its annual player poll. In the survey of over 500 NHLers that asks questions about on- and off-ice matters, the Boston Bruins’ top-line forwards were featured prominently throughout. David Pastrnak and Bobby Orr also made appearances in the results, as well.

Here’s how Bruins finished in a variety of categories, and you can click here to see full results.

— If you need to win one game, who is the one player (any position) you would want on your team?

Bergeron finished in fourth place with 3.33 percent of the vote, with Sidney Crosby (44.03 percent), Connor McDavid (30.53) and Nathan MacKinnon (4.11) ahead of him.



— Who is the most complete player?

Bergeron finished second with 25.44 percent of the vote, trailing only Crosby at 45.56 percent.

— Best trash talker

Marchand finished first with 25.87 percent of the vote.

— Worst trash talker

Marchand finished first with 10.59 percent of the vote, marking the second consecutive year he finished first in both the best- and worst-trash-talker categories.

— Of all players past or present, who would you pay to see play?

Orr finished second with 14.99 percent of the vote, trailing Wayne Gretzky at 31.83 percent.

— Who is the funniest player in the NHL? –

Marchand came in third with 5.68 percent of the vote, trailing Keith Yandle (17.98 percent) and Drew Doughty (6.94).

— Which players have the best bromance in the league?

Marchand and Bergeron came in at a share of fourth (3.67 percent), tied with Matthew Tkachuk/Drew Doughty (ha) and Jamie Benn/Tyler Seguin. David Perron and Ryan O’Reilly came in first at 6.42 percent, followed by Joe Thornton/Brent Burns (5.05) and Auston Matthews/Mitch Marner (4.59).

— Which player is the best follow on social media?

Marchand came in third at 4.37 percent, behind P. K. Subban (13.59) and Alex Ovechkin (6.31).

— Who has the best nickname?

Pastrnak came in second at 7.31 percent, narrowly behind Tomas “Tuna” Tatar’s 8.08 percent.

Yeah, not too bad of a showing from the B’s.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports