Like so many Red Sox fans, Shane Victorino can’t help but get caught up in reliving the 2013 World Series run.
NESN on Monday re-aired Game 6 of the 2013 American League Championship Series, a game Boston won on the strength of Victorino’s seventh-inning grand slam. The victory sent the Red Sox to the World Series, which they eventually won after six hard-fought games with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Moments after Victorino’s grand slam returned to TVs across New England, the Red Sox fan-favorite took to Twitter to offer a fitting reaction.
Take a look:
I DO…so blessed!!! Hope everyone is staying safe & healthy in these times🙏🏽#BOSTONSTRONG https://t.co/PoHRNMQueQ
— Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) March 31, 2020
There really is nothing like hearing the Fenway Park crowd go absolutely nuts during October.
NESN’s re-airing of the 2013 World Series run continues Tuesday night with Game 1 against the Cardinals.
Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images