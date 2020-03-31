Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Like so many Red Sox fans, Shane Victorino can’t help but get caught up in reliving the 2013 World Series run.

NESN on Monday re-aired Game 6 of the 2013 American League Championship Series, a game Boston won on the strength of Victorino’s seventh-inning grand slam. The victory sent the Red Sox to the World Series, which they eventually won after six hard-fought games with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Moments after Victorino’s grand slam returned to TVs across New England, the Red Sox fan-favorite took to Twitter to offer a fitting reaction.

Take a look:

I DO…so blessed!!! Hope everyone is staying safe & healthy in these times🙏🏽#BOSTONSTRONG https://t.co/PoHRNMQueQ — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) March 31, 2020

There really is nothing like hearing the Fenway Park crowd go absolutely nuts during October.

NESN’s re-airing of the 2013 World Series run continues Tuesday night with Game 1 against the Cardinals.

