Editor’s note: Starting Monday, March 23, NESN will re-air memorable games from the Boston Red Sox’s World Series runs. Up next is Game 5 of the 2013 American League Championship Series vs. the Detroit Tigers. Get the full schedule by clicking here.

After a pivotal, dramatic win over the Detroit Tigers in Game 5 of the 2013 American League Championship Series, the Boston Red Sox returned home looking to clinch the AL pennant at Fenway Park.

They did just that behind a solid start from Clay Buchholz, more sensation work from the bullpen and one unforgettable home run from Shane Victorino.

NESN will rebroadcast Game 6 of the 2013 ALCS on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET. Here are a few things you might have forgotten about that game ahead of the rebroadcast.

1. Good enough

Confidence probably wasn’t very high when Clay Buchholz took the mound in Game 6. Despite Boston winning his first start of the series, Game 2, Buchholz struggled in that one, allowing five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He got a chance to redeem himself with a trip to the World Series on the line, and he more or less delivered. It wasn’t the greatest postseason performance of all time, but he did his job — allowing two runs over five innings — before turning things over to the bullpen.

2. The kid is more than all right

With the benefit of hindsight, it’s not surprising to look back and see the success Xander Bogaerts had in the 2013 postseason. But it’s easy to forget the 21-year-old began the 2013 campaign in Double-A Portland and had just 50 big-league at-bats when the playoffs began. With a World Series berth at stake, the young shortstop was moved off his normal position and started at third base for Game 6. He showed his remarkable poise by walking twice and also doubling off Scherzer, who was in the midst of building his case as one of the best pitchers of his generation. In the ALCS alone, Bogaerts went 3-for-6 (all doubles) with three walks and scored four runs. Not bad at all, and a preview of things to come for the franchise cornerstone.

3. Seriously, though: Breslow

We’ve mentioned it before, but Red Sox fans shouldn’t ever forget the performance of Craig Breslow in the 2013 postseason. Breslow pitched another clean inning, the eighth, in Game 6 to pick up his third hold of the series. The left-hander pitched four times in the ALCS, allowing a single hit while maneuvering Boston out of danger at just about every chance. Through the LDS and LCS, Breslow was as good as it got, tossing seven scoreless innings with the Red Sox winning five of the seven games in which he pitched.

4. Grand old time

Seemingly all season, the Red Sox got the big hit when they needed it. In Game 2, it was David Ortiz with a dramatic grand slam to tie the game. In Game 6, with the Tigers on the ropes, it was Shane Victorino who came through with the knockout blow. After the somewhat surprising decision for Jim Leyland to remove Max Scherzer (although he was at 110 pitches) midway through the seventh inning, Victorino eventually came to the plate with the bases loaded and the Sox down a run. The former All-Star hit one of the shortest home runs you can hit, lifting a seemingly lazy fly ball down the left-field line that just barely cleared the Green Monster to give the Red Sox a 5-2 lead. The grand slam was sweet redemption for Victorino after he failed to get down a sacrifice bunt in the third inning.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/MLB