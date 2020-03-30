Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Editor’s note: Starting Tuesday, March 24, NESN will re-air memorable games from the Boston Bruins’ Stanley Cup run. Up next is Game 6 of the 2011 Eastern Conference quarterfinal against the Montreal Canadiens. Get the full schedule by clicking here.

All of the good vibes established during the middle of the Boston Bruins’ first-round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens came to a screeching halt on April 26, 2011.

With the B’s up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, they were unable to slam the door on the Habs, dropping a 2-1 decision at Bell Centre to force a Game 7 back in Boston.

Sure, we know how things eventually ended. But tension was high after the loss, as the Bruins last Game 7 loss was the deciding game of their meltdown against the Philadelphia Flyers in 2011.

Here are XXX things you might have forgotten about Game 6, which can be seen at 9 p.m. ET on Monday night on NESN.

1. Both Montreal goals were scored on 5-on-3s

Mike Cammalleri and Brian Gionta had both of the Canadiens’ goals, and Gionta also had a goal disallowed in the game, as well.

But in both situations, Montreal scored while up two men. At 8:54 in the opening period, the Bruins got called for too many men on the ice, then four seconds later Dennis Seidenberg slashed Cammalleri, resulting in the 5-on-3. Just over a minute into the man advantage was when Cammalleri cashed in, with assists from PK Subban and Tomas Plekanec.

Gionta’s goal in the second period came with Milan Lucic off for boarding/game misconduct, which was followed up with a Patrice Bergeron puck over the glass penalty 16 seconds later.

Tim Thomas put it well after the game.

Obviously when it’s 5-on-3 it’s harder to keep the puck out of the net,” Thomas said, via the AP.

2. Milan Lucic missed about half the game after getting ejected

The bruising winger was tossed from the game in the second period for boarding Jaroslav Spacek, who was left sprawled on the ice bleeding after getting his head slammed into the glass by Lucic.

Spacek would return to the bench later in the game, and both would play in Game 7.

3. Dennis Seidenberg scored the Bruins’ only goal, and it was his lone tally of the playoffs

The top-pairing defenseman, not known for his goal-scoring ability, potted his lone goal of the 2011 run in Game 6 against the Canadiens.

It was a game-tying tally early in the second period, with the blueliner roofed an attempt past Carey Price.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports