Xander Bogaerts is back.

Albeit in a limited capacity, but nevertheless he is back.

The Red Sox shortstop will make his spring debut Wednesday when Boston hosts the Detroit Tigers at JetBlue Park. Bogaerts had been dealing with some left ankle soreness (which he never was overly alarmed about), so the team took its time with him out of an abundance of caution. He had said as recently as Tuesday that he was nearing a return and return he will, serving as the designated hitter while hitting third.

Boston’s lineup will feature five likely regulars to kick things off, followed by prospects in the back end of the lineup. Kevin Pillar, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez and Christian Vazquez all will play in addition to Bogaerts, while Jeter Downs will be among the prospects to start the game.

Lefty reliever Jeffrey Springs will start for the Red Sox. He’s impressed this spring, so Wednesday will give him another opportunity to show he deserves a spot on the Opening Day roster.

BOSTON RED SOX

Kevin Pillar, RF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Xander Bogaerts, DH

J.D. Martinez, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Jonathan Arauz, 2B

Josh Ockimey, 1B

Jantzen Witte, 3B

Jeter Downs, SS

Jeffrey Springs, LHP

DETROIT TIGERS

Cameron Maybin, RF

Niko Goodrum, SS

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

C.J. Cron, 1B

Dawel Lugo, 3B

Frank Schwindel, DH

Troy Stokes Jr., LF

Austin Romine, C

Dez Cameron, CF

Ivan Nova, RHP

