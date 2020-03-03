Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will meet Tuesday in a game that will feature no shortage of regulars.

Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers both will be in the lineup for Boston at George M. Steinbrenner Field, as will Jose Peraza and Michael Chavis. Martin Perez, Boston’s likely third starter to begin the season with Chris Sale on the injured list, will be on the mound for the Sox.

Jonathan Lucroy, who suddenly has given Kevin Plawecki a nice run for the backup catcher role, is going to hit third for the Red Sox. Tzu-Wei Lin, who likely will become the de facto Brock Holt replacement, is going to be in center field.

Sox prospects C.J. Chatham and Jarren Duran will be in the bottom third of the lineup.

As for the Yankees, their lineup will feature nothing but everyday big leaguers, save for Clint Frazier, who has spent the last few seasons going up and down from Triple-A to the majors.

New York will send Masahiro Tanaka to the mound.

Here are the full lineups for both teams. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

BOSTON RED SOX

Andrew Benintendi, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Michael Chavis, 1B

Jonathan Lucroy, C

Jose Peraza, 2B

Tzu-Wei Lin, CF

C.J. Chatham, SS

Jarren Duran, RF

John Andreoli, LF

Martin Perez, LHP

NEW YORK YANKEES

DJ LeMahieu, 2B

Brett Gardner, CF

Gleyber Torres, SS

Gary Sanchez, C

Luke Voit, 1B

Miguel Andujar, LF

Mike Tauchman, DH

Gio Urshela, 3B

Clint Frazier, RF

Masahiro Tanaka, RHP

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images