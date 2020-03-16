Betting odds aren’t necessarily the end-all, be-all when it comes to NFL free agency, but they could give a clue into what might go down.

The Tom Brady sweepstakes will be underway at noon on Monday and for the first time all offseason, the New England Patriots no longer are the favorite to re-sign their long time quarterback. Instead, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have jumped ahead of the Patriots as the betting odds frontrunner to sign the 42-year-old, according to Odds Shark.

BREAKING The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now the betting favorite to sign Tom Brady. Odds (via BetOnline): Buccaneers -150

Patriots +110

Chargers +600

49ers +1000

Raiders +1200

Colts +1800

Bears +5000

Cowboys +5000

Dolphins +5000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 16, 2020

Prior to the opening of free agency, the Buccaneers sit with a whopping $66 million in cap space — obviously helpful if they were to chase Brady and build around him for the next number of seasons. It was reported early Monday morning that the Buccaneers and Chargers were the two teams pursuing Brady along with the Patriots.

Let the sweepstakes begin.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images