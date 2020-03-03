Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the most part, the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans have been reported as the most likely landing spots for Tom Brady.

However, according to one report, at least six other teams might pursue the soon-to-be 43-year-old quarterback.

Check out this nugget from Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard:

“There’s always a chance there’s a team laying in the weeds that would oust their quarterback for a shot a Brady (Rams, Vikings, Broncos, Browns, 49ers, Bears would be in that category according to league sources),” Bedard wrote Tuesday.

“If I’m Brady’s Camp, that’s what I’m hoping for because if one or two of those teams don’t emerge, then Brady might not have a lot of great options when it comes down to it.”

Thankfully, the Brady rumor mill likely will stop spinning within the next month. The future Hall of Famer is scheduled to become a free agent March 18.

