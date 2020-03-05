Tom Brady’s looming free agency has captivated the sports world, and Ty Law is among those hoping the six-time Super Bowl champion re-signs with the New England Patriots this offseason.

Law, who spent five seasons (2000-04) alongside Brady in New England at the beginning of the quarterback’s career, isn’t prepared to pressure his former teammate, though. As far as Law is concerned, Brady has earned the opportunity to test the open market after two decades of loyalty and unprecedented success.

“I understand we want him to stay, I want Tom to stay, but I think that we should give him the freedom and the opportunity to do what he wants to do, whatever is in his heart,” Law said Thursday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI.com. “I have no indication of what he’s going to do whatsoever, I want to make that very loud and clear, but he gave us 20 years of his life, and a good 20 years. I think we should be thankful that he was able to do what he’s done and bring those championships here to New England.

“But, if he wants to go out there and put his toe in the water to see, let him do that. It’s no right or wrong answer to it at this point. It’s called free agency. I really think in my hearts of hearts that we will see Tom Brady (back in New England) because it will be different to see him in another uniform.”

While it would be strange to see Brady play for another team, the chances of him leaving New England seemingly have increased in recent weeks, especially on the heels of a report Wednesday indicating his first offseason talk with Bill Belichick didn’t go well. This puts the Patriots in unfamiliar territory with regards to their quarterback position, although Brady ultimately might do what’s best for him personally after years of putting the team first.

“For Tom Brady, right now, nothing that he does will tarnish his image or will tarnish his legacy as far as what he’s done on the football field,” Law said. “He could go out there and lose every game and still be the greatest to ever do it.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images