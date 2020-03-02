Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The trilogy is reportedly on the horizon.

Former heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder has reportedly exercised his right to an immediate third fight with Tyson Fury, according to ESPN’s Dan Rafael. The news comes shortly after Fury defeated Wilder in the second meeting of the two fighters on Feb. 22.

The fight is set to take place July 18 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Top Rank chairman Bob Arum, Fury’s co-promoter, told ESPN on Sunday.

Wilder and Fury previously fought to a controversial draw in their first meeting back in December 2018. When the two decided on the first rematch, it was constructed as a two-fight deal with the loser having the right to have an immediate third fight if they wanted.

Wilder said he would pick up the option for a third fight after he lost.

Wilder’s recent loss to Fury was the first defeat of his career, now holding a 42-1-1 record with 41 knockouts. Fury will enter the trilogy fight 30-0-1 with 21 knockouts.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images