The United States women’s national soccer team is ramping up.

Team USA will face England on Thursday night in Orlando, Fla., at Exploria Stadium in their opening game of the 2020 SheBelieves Cup. The top-ranked U.S. is preparing to compete for the gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and a test against sixth-ranked England will provide head coach Vlatko Andonovski a good idea where his team and players stand four-plus months ahead of the competition.

The teams last played in July when the U.S. beat England 2-1 in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinals.

Here’s how to watch USA versus England:

When: Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2 | TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images