Tom Brady’s free agency is the NFL’s biggest storyline right now, with new reports and rumors surfacing at warp speed, and opinions on the matter aren’t limited to the football community. Celebrities and athletes from other sports — past and present — continue to weigh in on the quarterback’s future.

Former Patriots cornerback Ty Law was asked Thursday during a “Saving by Shaving” charity event in Quincy, Mass., about Brady’s next move. As Law answered, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz interjected with some simple advice for New England.

“Pay the man!,” Ortiz shouted, as seen in a video published on WHDH.com.

David Ortiz on Tom Brady: “Pay the man!” pic.twitter.com/q0D9lecgou — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 5, 2020

The Patriots could face significant competition in their quest to re-sign Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion who’s widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported this week eight teams are monitoring Brady, with four willing to sign the 42-year-old right now.

Brady is set to officially become a free agent for the first time when the new league year opens March 18. It’s unclear what exactly he’ll prioritize when choosing his path moving forward, but it sounds like there’s a real chance of him signing elsewhere after spending his first 20 seasons with New England.

