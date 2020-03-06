Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s safe to say Pats Nation has reason to be upset with Chad Johnson.

The former wide receiver only spent one year with the New England Patriots in 2011, after a long 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. However, that’s no excuse for nearly failing to recognize the former Patriot who’s the NFL’s all-time leading scorer: Adam Vinatieri.

Johnson appeared on “Gameday Gameshow” on Thursday night for a game called “Either Or,” where he was shown a photo and asked whether the individual was an NFL kicker or contestant from The Bachelor. The six-time Pro-Bowler was confident before the game began, shouting, “I’ve had a relationship with every kicker that’s ever played, so I will know everybody. And I can call them if I need to.”

He probably wasn’t quick to call Vinatieri after struggling to decide whether the four-time Super Bowl Champ was a Bachelor or kicker, though.

“He’s a kicker. Wait, no, he’s not a kicker. He’s a Bachelor,” Johnson started. “He just looks like he struggles in the dating world.”

Vinatieri, 47, has been married to his wife Valerie since 2001.

When Johnson was asked one final time if he was ready to lock in his answer, after going back and forth numerous times, he decided to switch to kicker at the last second. But don’t be fooled — it wasn’t because he finally came to his senses and recognized Vinatieri.

“He’s losing his hair a little bit, so that’s probably from the helmet. We’re going with kicker,” Johnson said with authority, as if a helmet is the sole reason why someone could develop a receding hairline.

Although he guessed correctly, Johnson was shocked upon hearing it was Vinatieri. And once again his logic was, well, interesting.

“What? What are you talking about? It doesn’t look like a kicking face!” Johnson exclaimed.

NFL kicker or The Bachelor? 😂@ochocinco had trouble recognizing Adam Vinatieri on the latest 'Gameday Gameshow' (➡️ @caesarspalace) pic.twitter.com/kqKnJdTTmj — B/R Betting (@br_betting) March 5, 2020

Vinatieri opened his NFL career with a 10-year stint in New England from 1996-2005 and helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles in 2002, 2004 and 2005. He then went to the Indianapolis Colts, where he won another Super Bowl in 2007. Vinatieri broke the NFL’s all-time scoring record in 2018 and since has extended it to 2,673 points.

