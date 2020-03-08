Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When Martin Perez delivered a dud in his last spring training start, he made sure not to let it occupy too much headspace.

It appears that was the right approach.

The Boston Red Sox starter responded with a productive four innings of work against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. The southpaw held the Twins scoreless, while striking out seven and allowing four hits with one walk.

Here are some of the highlights.

7 strikeouts in 4 IP. Martín was dealing! pic.twitter.com/4Oix27tEkO — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 8, 2020

Especially with the uncertainty around Chris Sale’s health, the Red Sox need Perez to hit the ground running in the upcoming campaign. Because of Sale’s injury, Perez projects to be the third starter when the regular season begins.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images