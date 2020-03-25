Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s been a busy offseason for the New England Patriots as a handful of players from the 2019 team will not return for the 2020 season due to either a trade, being released or signing elsewhere in free agency.

While head coach Bill Belichick released statements regarding both quarterback Tom Brady and kicker Stephen Gostkowski, the Patriots have since tweeted out a series of videos to thank players whose time with the organization has come to an end.

You can watch them below:

Stephen Gostkowski:

For the past 14 years in New England, Gost was good. pic.twitter.com/558j6i4xov — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 25, 2020

Jamie Collins, Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy:

Duron Harmon and Nate Ebner:

And, in case you missed it, Tom Brady:

20 years.

6 championships.

A lifetime of memories. Thank you, Tom. pic.twitter.com/exQPrweT5h — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 17, 2020

Certainly, it’s a classy move by the franchise.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images