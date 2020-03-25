It’s been a busy offseason for the New England Patriots as a handful of players from the 2019 team will not return for the 2020 season due to either a trade, being released or signing elsewhere in free agency.

While head coach Bill Belichick released statements regarding both quarterback Tom Brady and kicker Stephen Gostkowski, the Patriots have since tweeted out a series of videos to thank players whose time with the organization has come to an end.

You can watch them below:

Stephen Gostkowski:

Jamie Collins, Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy:

Duron Harmon and Nate Ebner:

And, in case you missed it, Tom Brady:

Certainly, it’s a classy move by the franchise.

More Patriots: Former Linebacker Jamie Collins Can’t Believe Tom Brady Signed With Buccaneers 

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images