It’s been a busy offseason for the New England Patriots as a handful of players from the 2019 team will not return for the 2020 season due to either a trade, being released or signing elsewhere in free agency.
While head coach Bill Belichick released statements regarding both quarterback Tom Brady and kicker Stephen Gostkowski, the Patriots have since tweeted out a series of videos to thank players whose time with the organization has come to an end.
You can watch them below:
For the past 14 years in New England, Gost was good. pic.twitter.com/558j6i4xov
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 25, 2020
Jamie Collins, Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy:
The iconic celebrations.
The community outreach.
The do-it-all mentality.
Thanks for everything, @j_collins91, @Roberts_52 & @KVN_03. pic.twitter.com/USPCczXO1Q
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 25, 2020
Duron Harmon and Nate Ebner:
Two draft picks.
Three championships.
Thank you, @dharm32 & @NateEbner! pic.twitter.com/GGrwBzTTnM
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 25, 2020
And, in case you missed it, Tom Brady:
20 years.
6 championships.
A lifetime of memories.
Thank you, Tom. pic.twitter.com/exQPrweT5h
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 17, 2020
Certainly, it’s a classy move by the franchise.
