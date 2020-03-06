Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Torey Krug called game.

The Florida Panthers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period of Thursday’s game against the Bruins, but Boston equalized it on the power play the following frame.

Extra hockey was needed to decide to winner, and it looked as if it may head to the dreaded shootout.

But with just 52 seconds to go in the five-minute overtime, Krug blasted the puck from the high point past Sergei Bobrovsky to lift the B’s to a 2-1 win at BB&T Center.

The Bruins now are 43-13-12 on the season.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images