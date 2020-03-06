Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox aren’t the only team dealing with a slew of injuries to their roster.

The Yankees already are without Luis Severino for the season due to Tommy John surgery, while James Paxton will be out until at least May after undergoing back surgery in February. The team also is unsure whether Giancarlo Stanton will be ready for Opening Day as he deals with a calf injury.

Now New York can add Aaron Judge to the list.

Manager Aaron Boone on Friday announced the outfielder has a stress fracture in his rib, and underwent “about a dozen tests,” including a CT scan, per The New York Times’ James Wagner.

Wagner also reported surgery hasn’t been ruled out yet, and that Judge will be “re-evaluated in about two weeks.”

“It’s probably an injury that dates back to September when he dove, we think,” Boone said, per Wagner. “Signs are that it shows signs of healing, so we’re going to give it the next couple of weeks and then we’ll re-test to show much healing is going on.”

The Yankees open their 2020 season March 26 against the Baltimore Orioles.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images