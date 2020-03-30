Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the NHL season currently paused due to COVID-19, many hockey players are in quarantine to avoid the virus.

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara delivered a message to Boston on Monday thanking all the medical professionals and letting everyone know he looks forward to seeing them at TD Garden again soon.

But Chara also was keeping his own spirits up when talking about the quarantine. When it came to who he wanted to quarantine with the least, he named Bruins teammate Tuukka Rask.

Why’s that, you may ask?

“The way he farts,” Chara said, per the NHL’s Amalie Benjamin.

Zdeno Chara picking Tuukka Rask as the person he'd least like to be quarantined with because of "the way he farts" was not something I expected today. — Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) March 30, 2020

It’s good to see Chara providing a bit of humor at the expense of his longtime teammate. And it’ll be interesting to see if Rask, shall we say, blows back at his captain.

