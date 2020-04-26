Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Did you watch the 2020 NFL Draft this weekend? If so, you certainly weren’t alone.

A record 55 million viewers tuned in throughout the three-day event, the NFL announced Sunday, with an average of 8.2 million viewers watching the entire draft. This makes it the most-watched draft in league history.

Unlike previous years, the 2020 Draft was held virtually due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite concerns the daft would not run smoothly after a few hiccups during the trial run earlier in the week, viewers still tuned in in record numbers, smashing 2019’s record of 6.2 million average viewers.

With little-to-no sports on lately, fans clearly were looking for some way to feed their need for athletics. And it appears the NFL Draft did just that, however brief it might have been.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images