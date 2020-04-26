It’s only been five weeks since Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers, but the man clearly is already loving Tampa Bay.

Besides getting kicked out of a closed park and walking into a stranger’s home, the former New England Patriots quarterback seems to be having a ball down in Florida so far, especially considering he’ll be reuniting with former teammate Rob Gronkowski. He’s even got a bit of color since moving to the Sunshine State.

Fans got a glimpse of the new-and-improved Brady in a video posted by the Bucs on Sunday afternoon. And Brady made it clear just how thrilled he is about his new squad.

Check out the video (and the tan) below:

This can’t be an easy watch for Pats fans.

More NFL: Colin Cowherd Believes Patriots Preparing To Make Run At Trevor Lawrence

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images