It’s only been five weeks since Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers, but the man clearly is already loving Tampa Bay.
Besides getting kicked out of a closed park and walking into a stranger’s home, the former New England Patriots quarterback seems to be having a ball down in Florida so far, especially considering he’ll be reuniting with former teammate Rob Gronkowski. He’s even got a bit of color since moving to the Sunshine State.
Fans got a glimpse of the new-and-improved Brady in a video posted by the Bucs on Sunday afternoon. And Brady made it clear just how thrilled he is about his new squad.
Check out the video (and the tan) below:
From @TomBrady to the Krewe 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/m0Wi65wo3l
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 26, 2020
This can’t be an easy watch for Pats fans.
More NFL: Colin Cowherd Believes Patriots Preparing To Make Run At Trevor Lawrence
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images