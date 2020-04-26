Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s only been five weeks since Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers, but the man clearly is already loving Tampa Bay.

Besides getting kicked out of a closed park and walking into a stranger’s home, the former New England Patriots quarterback seems to be having a ball down in Florida so far, especially considering he’ll be reuniting with former teammate Rob Gronkowski. He’s even got a bit of color since moving to the Sunshine State.

Fans got a glimpse of the new-and-improved Brady in a video posted by the Bucs on Sunday afternoon. And Brady made it clear just how thrilled he is about his new squad.

Check out the video (and the tan) below:

This can’t be an easy watch for Pats fans.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images