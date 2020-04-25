The 2020 NFL Draft will finish up starting noon ET on Saturday.

Plenty of talent remains, including quarterback prospects Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm, as the draft enters round four and finishes up in round seven. The first-ever virtual draft has been successful so far, and that likely will continue on the final day.

The New England Patriots will continue adding to their roster after making five selections on Day 2 — perhaps even a quarterback.

We’ll update all the picks here through the end of the draft. For our first round tracker, click here. And for our second and third round, click here.

Note: Compensatory picks are marked with a *

Round 4

107. Cincinnati: Akeem Davis-Gaither, OLB, Appalachian State

108. Washington: Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU

109. Las Vegas (from Detroit): John Simpson, OG, Clemson

110. New York Giants: Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

111. Miami (from Houston): Solomon Kindley, OG, Georgia

112. Los Angeles Chargers: Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA

113. Carolina: Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

114. Arizona: Leki Fotu, DT, Utah

115. Cleveland: Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

116. Jacksonville: Ben Bartch, OT, St. Johns University At Minnesota

117. Minnesota (from Tampa Bay via San Francisco): D.J. Wonnum, DE, South Carolina

118. Denver: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

119. Atlanta: Mykal Walker, ILB, Fresno State

120. New York Jets: La’Mical Perine, RB, Florida

121. Detroit(from Las Vegas): Logan Stenberg, OG, Kentucky

122. Indianapolis: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

123. Dallas: Reggie Robinson II, CB, Tulsa

124. Pittsburgh: Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland

125. New York Jets (from Chicago via New England): James Morgan, QB, Florida International

126. Houston (from Los Angeles Rams): Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina

127. Philadelphia: K’Von Wallace, S, Clemson

128. Buffalo: Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

129. New York Jets (from New England via Baltimore): Cameron Clark, OT, Charlotte

130. Minnesota (from New Orleans): James Lynch, DT, Baylor

131. Arizona (from Houston): Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU

132. Minnesota: Troy Dye, ILB, Oregon

133. Seattle: Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

134. Atlanta (from Baltimore): Jaylinn Hawkins, S, California

135. Pittsburgh (from Tennessee via Miami):

136. Miami (from Green Bay):

137. Jacksonville (from San Francisco via Denver):

138. Kansas City:

139. Las Vegas (from Tampa Bay via New England):

*140. Jacksonville (from Chicago):

*141. Miami:

*142. Washington:

*143. Baltimore:

*144. Seattle:

*145. Philadelphia:

*146. Philadelphia:

Round 5

147. Cincinnati:

148. Seattle (from Washington via Carolina):

149. Indianapolis (from Detroit):

150. New York Giants:

151. Los Angeles Chargers:

152. Carolina:

153. Miami:

154. Miami (from Jacksonville via Pittsburgh):

155. Minnesota (from Cleveland via Buffalo):

156. San Francisco (from Denver):

157. Jacksonville (from Atlanta via Baltimore):

158. New York Jets:

159. New England (from Las Vegas):

160. Indianapolis:

161. Tampa Bay:

162. Washington (from Pittsburgh via Seattle):

163. Chicago:

164. Dallas:

165. Jacksonville (from Los Angeles Rams):

166. Detroit (from Philadelphia):

167. Buffalo:

168. Philadelphia (from New England):

169. Minnesota (from New Orleans):

170. Baltimore (from Minnesota):

171. Houston:

172. Detroit (from Las Vegas, via Seattle and Detroit):

173. Miami (from Baltimore via Los Angeles Rams):

174. Tennessee:

175. Green Bay:

176. Minnesota (from San Francisco):

177. Kansas City:

*178. Denver:

*179. Dallas:

Round 6

180. Cincinnati:

181. Denver (from Washington):

182. Indianapolis (from Detroit):

183. New York Giants:

184. Carolina:

185. Miami:

186. Los Angeles Chargers:

187. Cleveland (from Arizona):

188. Buffalo (from Cleveland):

189. Jacksonville:

190. Philadelphia (from Atlanta):

191. New York Jets:

192. Green Bay (from Las Vegas):

193. Indianapolis:

194. Tampa Bay:

195. New England (from Denver):

196. Chicago:

197. Detroit (from Dallas via Miami):

198. Pittsburgh

199. Los Angeles Rams:

200. Chicago (from Philadelphia):

201. Minnesota (from Buffalo):

202. Arizona (from New England):

203. Minnesota (from New Orleans):

204. New England (from Houston):

205. Minnesota:

206. Jacksonville (from Seattle):

207. Buffalo (from Baltimore via New England:

208. Green Bay (from Tennessee):

209. Green Bay:

210. San Francisco:

*211. New York Jets (from Kansas City):

*212. New England:

*213. New England:

*214. Seattle:

Round 7

215. Cincinnati:

216. Washington:

217. San Francisco (from Detroit):

218. New York Giants:

219. Minnesota (from Miami):

220. Los Angeles Chargers:

221. Carolina:

222. Arizona:

223. Jacksonville:

224. Tennessee (from Cleveland):

225. Baltimore (from New York Jets):

226. Chicago (from Las Vegas):

227. Miami (from Indianapolis):

228. Atlanta (from Tampa Bay via Philadelphia):

229. Washington (from Denver):

230. New England (from Atlanta):

231. Dallas:

232. Pittsburgh:

233. Chicago:

234. Los Angeles Rams:

235. Detroit (from Philadelphia via New England):

236. Green Bay (from Buffalo via Cleveland):

237. Tennessee (from New England via Denver):

238. New York Giants (from New Orleans):

239. Buffalo (from Minnesota):

240. Houston:

241. Tampa Bay (from Seattle via New England):

242. Green Bay (from Baltimore):

243. Tennessee:

244. Minnesota (from Green Bay via Cleveland):

245. Tampa Bay (from San Francisco):

246. Miami (from Kansas City):

*247. New York Giants:

*248. Houston:

*249. Minnesota:

*250. Houston:

*251. Miami:

*252. Denver:

*253. Minnesota:

*254. Denver:

*255. NY Giants:



