What will the NHL schedule will look like if and when it returns to action?

That’s been a question floating around as the pause likely will continue well into the summer. The playoffs were just under a month way when operations were halted March 12 due to coronavirus concerns. And now many wonder if the NHL will elect to jump right into playoffs or finish off the season.

Cam Neely, for one, knows the NHL has “everything on the table” in order to complete the full 2019-20 season while not impacting the 2020-21 year.

The Boston Bruins president held a virtual town hall for season-ticket holders Thursday night and provided a broad timeline of what he thinks the schedule will look like:

— It would take “a few days” for players to get back to their facilities and on the ice.

— Potentially three weeks of training camp, but Neely did say “maybe a little less.”

— Another three weeks to finish what was left (189 total games) of the season.

Neely also revealed he didn’t believe his players would welcome an immediate jump to the playoffs.

But, at the end of the day, only time will tell how this all plays out.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images