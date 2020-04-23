It’s no secret Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron aren’t getting any younger and their window to win a Stanley Cup could be getting slimmer and slimmer.

But Cam Neely knows the 43-year-old Chara and 34-year-old Bergeron will be “ready to go” if and when the season begins because they “realize their careers are ticking down.”

“I know our group,” Neely the B’s president said during a town hall for season-ticket holders Thursday. “Especially the veteran guys. They’re so professional. They all realize their careers are ticking down. They’ve played more years than they have in front of them. They see an opportunity here. We have an opportunity in front of us with how many years they feel they have left to compete. They’d be ready to go.”

There’s no timetable for a potential return, but Neely said “everything is on the table” in order to try to complete what’s left of the 2019-20 season.

