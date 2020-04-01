It’s isn’t easy to stay entertained while in self-quarantine, to say the least.

Some Boston Celtics players, however, are trying to make things a little lighter.

The C’s have been under quarantine for the last three weeks after the NBA indefinitely suspended the 2019-20 season March 11 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In the meantime, head coach Brad Stevens has been hosting regular Zoom conference calls with the team that feature educational and inspirational elements, according to Enes Kanter.

But things get a little silly from time to time, too.

“I love these Zoom conferences,” rookie Tacko Fall said Wednesday on NBC Sports Boston’s “The Enes Kanter Show” podcast. “First of all, its good to see everyone’s face because you’re in the house all day — especially right now, I’m by myself. There’s nobody else in here. So definitely miss the guys, so it’s always good to see their faces.

“And just (because of) the different personalities we have, I feel like on the phone since there is nobody around and it’s just virtual, sometimes people tend to be a tad bit goofier. Especially like the Grant’s (Williams) and some of the rookies, and it’s just a great atmosphere.”

So, who has the best Zoom background? Kanter thinks its either Fall or Tremont Waters.

And Fall doesn’t necessarily disagree.

“They couldn’t figure out how to get the background. I was the first one to figure it out,” Fall said. “So like, I had my background on there and (everyone was) like, ‘Oh, how’d you do it?’ And then everybody had their background and after you keep swiping you see everybody’s background and then you see Tremont’s background and it’s a background of himself. That was ridiculous.”

Hey, at least they’re having fun.

