Marcus Smart is doing all he can to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boston Celtics guard, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 but since has recovered, along with his YounGameChanger Foundation, announced Wednesday they would be donating 425 meals to healthcare workers on the front lines.

“The meals, which are being prepared and delivered by Prepped Gainz of Everett, MA, Arya Trattoria of Boston’s North End, Tallulah’s Taqueria and Nicks on Broadway in Providence, RI, and Scratch Kitchen of Newport, RI, will provide health-conscious meals to frontline workers at Boston Children’s Hospital, Tufts Floating Children’s Hospital, and Hasbro Children’s Hospital,” a team-provided statement read.

Smart said in the statement that he was planning to visit young patients before coming down with the virus. Then he wanted to help.

“I was planning several hospital visits to see some young patients and then became sick with COVID-19, myself,” he said. “I wanted to show my support for the essential workers who are focused on caring for their community in a time of need. Together with everyone involved, we created healthy meals to keep them going. I truly hope these small contributions help them stay strong and feel appreciated in this time of uncertainty.”

What a guy.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images