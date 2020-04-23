Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum doesn’t have a basketball hoop at his house, but Danny Ainge is offering his to the forward.

The Boston Celtics president of basketball operations posted some videos last week of him shooting around with his dog. And he revealed Wednesday they mainly were for Tatum.

“That’s mostly directed towards Jayson,” Ainge said, via MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “Just to let him know that I had a hoop right there. He can come use it any time he wants. It’s all his. I can even loan him Lil’ Weezy Dog to play defense for him on his ball handling drills.”

We don’t think anyone will complain if we see some Tatum-Lil’ Weezy Dog videos in the near future.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images