Alex Cora clearly was well-liked during his time as manager of the Boston Red Sox, so it’s no surprise questions of a potential return in 2021 began to swirl Wednesday.

Major League Baseball released its findings after a 106-day wait regarding the 2018 sign-stealing allegations involving Boston. Cora essentially was cleared of any wrongdoing with the Sox (and was suspended for the 2020 season for his role with the Houston Astros).

During a conference call held Wednesday, CEO Sam Kennedy was asked about Cora returning to manage was his suspension is served. While making it clear that Ron Roenicke is the manager of the team, he did note that Cora deserves a second chance at managing.

“I do,” he said. “That’s my personal feeling. He does need to go through a rehab process. What he did was wrong. He acknowledged that to us and apologized to us. I’m a big believer in second chances, so we all wish him well.”

Only time will tell if we see Cora managing an MLB team again.

