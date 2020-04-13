Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Looking for a reason to smile Monday morning?

This should help.

Massachusetts native John Krasinski, an actor most well known for playing Jim in “The Office,” has started a web series called “Some Good News” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose, as you probably gathered, is to spread some of the good news happening around the world during such a challenging time.

And Krasinski really pulled out all the stops for his latest edition.

He enlisted the help of David Ortiz and the Boston Red Sox to honor healthcare workers in Boston. Ortiz had a message thanking those healthcare professionals, who then got to ride a duck boat to Fenway Park where they not only were greeted with applause on the video board by current Red Sox, but also got to throw a pitch and run the bases.

You can watch the highlights in the video above, and see the full episode of “Some Good News” by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images