If some New England Patriots fans are still on the fence about 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham, then perhaps a mini-documentary about the quarterback’s high school days will help win them over.

The seven-minute mini-doc, “Meet Jarrett Stidham, the King of Friday Night Lights In Texas” produced by Bleacher Report, was randomly recommended on YouTube this weekend, and it’s an interesting look at the current Patriots quarterback. It essentially paints Stidham as Stephenville (Texas) High School’s version of Matt Saracen or Mike Winchell.

Stidham’s pro potential already was being discussed while he was in high school.

“You can usually pick up within five minutes if a guy has got it or not,” former NFL and Stephenville High School quarterback Kevin Kolb said in the film. “I watched him one of the throws I’m talking about. It was 40 yards on a line. There was a guy draped on his hip. He drops it right in the bucket with no arc into a Northwind that’s about 30 miles an hour. I just remember thinking, ‘People don’t know how hard that throw is. …

“He was effortless in the way he knew when to drive the ball and how to throw a whole shot. He can throw with his hips open, and all of that is natural to him. He’s never been taught that stuff. That’s stuff that I didn’t learn until I was first, second, third year in the league. I’d go back and watch film and say, ‘Oh, I had a little bit of that. Jarrett’s got all of that. He’s got a talent level that I think it has no ceiling.”

Patriots safety Cody Davis and former Boston Red Sox utility player Brock Holt also went to Stephenville High School.

Stidham went 183-of-260 for 2,934 yards with 35 touchdowns as a senior. He also rushed for 969 yards with 15 touchdowns before going on to play college ball at Baylor and Auburn. Watch above to learn more about Stidham and see if his Yellow Jackets could capture the state championship.

