If any good has come out of this time of uncertainty, it’s seeing all the people who want to help out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Especially our favorite athletes.

New England Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty are two of the latest to step up, making a generous donation to students in their native Rockland County, N.Y.

As the COVID-19 crisis has closed schools across the country, students are in desperate need of Chromebooks to continue online learning. According to a press release from the Patriots, not only are the twins setting up a “Chromebooks for Kids” fund, they’re donating $90,000 to it.

“In the tough times that we’re in I believe supporting the students in Rockland will provide hope to the community and give the students a chance to be great,” Devin said, via the release. “It’s awesome to be able to support an area that helped make me who I am today.”

His brother reiterated that.

“What better way to give back than to help provide for the future, our youth”, Jason said. “My brother always said make sure blessings don’t stop with yourself, but that they flow through you. We believe this is an opportunity for us to use what we’ve been blessed with to help others!”

To make your own contribution to the cause, visit McCourtyTwins.com.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images