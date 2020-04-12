Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a long road for NHL fans since the league paused the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But have no fear, Doc Emrick has some words of encouragement.

In a video posted Sunday by NBC, the NHL play-by-play analyst offered some thoughts about the coronavirus crisis that’s consumed the United States in the last month. Like most NHL fans, Emrick is eager to see the game return in any fashion. But he has a dream for when the league eventually resumes, whenever that may be.

Check it out (and grab some tissues):

This is for the heroes. 👏 When we all get to be together again, we will be so grateful for those who helped us to get there. What a joyful day that will be. That is Doc's dream. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UqnwU0r3dz — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 12, 2020

Now that’s the pep talk we needed.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images