Trae Young has showed his shooting prowess during each of his first two NBA seasons.

Now, the Atlanta Hawks guard is the favorite to win the NBA’s H-O-R-S-E Tournament — at least according to 18 different basketball analysts at ESPN.

Notably, all 18 voters believe Young will make the finals in the playground-like tournament while 10 of them think the 2020 NBA All-Star will win the crown.

Chris Paul ranks second behind Young. The Oklahoma City guard has nine analysts thinking he will earn a spot in the finals while five of them believe Paul will win the contest.

Others who received votes to win the tournament include Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine (two votes) and two-time WNBA 3-point champion Allie Quigley (one). Ex-Boston Celtic Paul Pierce, one of two NBA alumni to be represented, is the only other competitor who analysts believe could make the finals.

The NBA’s H-O-R-S-E competition will begin with Sunday night’s quarterfinal round, which will be broadcast on ESPN. Click here to learn how to watch the broadcast.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images