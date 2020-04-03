Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The new question for athletes seems to be who would they want to, or not, live with during this quarantine.

Tacko Fall recently made a guest appearance on “The Enes Kanter Show” podcast to talk about a number of things. Of course, the main topic was the current quarantine from COVID-19 and how the Boston Celtics are coping.

NBC Sports’ Chris Forsberg asked Fall and Kanter who would be the best and worst teammate to quarantine with. Here’s what they had to say about the best options.

“I would have lived with Enes but I would get tired of Enes quick because he would be on my nerves every day,” Fall said. “I would go with Grant (Williams).”

“If I had to pick, I’d probably take Tacko or Vincent (Poirier) because I’d just make TikTok videos all day,” Kanter said.

When it came to selecting the worst, Kanter had to think a little bit more for this one.

“Tremont (Waters),” Kanter said. “Let me tell you something. His locker sits right next to mine. I never see a more messier guy. I promise you. Probably the most messiest teammate I ever had.”

It’s always good to see these players have a laugh at a time like this. Hopefully, they will get on the floor soon to do what they love the most. For now, quarantine stories it is.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports