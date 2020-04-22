Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Suffice to say the 2011 Bruins, even nine years later, are plenty comfortable with one another.

With Tuesday’s #BruinsEncore being the Stanley Cup-clinching Game 7 against the Vancouver Canucks, a vast majority of the 2011 squad reunited over Zoom to watch the game together.

And we’re not kidding about the vast majority, as the only player that appeared in at least one postseason game that didn’t make it to the Zoom meeting was Nathan Horton. Otherwise, everyone was there.

They were quick to chirp and zing one another, and it only got more cold-blooded as time went on.

Below are some of the best lines of the night:

— Brad Marchand: “Zee, you put up a wax figure there or what? You still with us?”

— *Tomas Kaberle disappears from the chat, and someone asks where he went*

Michael Ryder: “He’s out delivering groceries”

— Brad Marchand: “(Patrice Bergeron is) the one who decides if (Boston) is open or shut down right now. He’s the mayor.”

Gregory Campbell: “Marty Bergeron.”

— Tuukka Rask: “You guys don’t even know Zee now. He drinks like a sieve.”

— Chris Kelly, speaking to Brad Marchand: “Once Bergy retires, your game is going to (expletive).”

— Johnny Boychuk: “(Marchand’s) nose has gotten crookeder.”

Marchand: “Johnny, you dress like a picnic table.”

— Brad Marchand to Gregory Campbell: “You’re going bald there, bud.”

Campbell: “I’m going bald? Your (expletive) forehead starts (expletive) eight inches back from your (expletive) eyes.”

It was non-stop entertainment for the entirety of the game, and certainly something fans who got to watch it will remember — Roberto Luongo certainly will.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images