Chris Buescher held the lead for 30 laps while Ross Chastain found himself among the top-10 during Sunday’s iRacing Pro Invitational Series event from the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Unfortunately, however, both fell back as Chastain concluded 16th with Buescher finishing 23rd, respectively.

William Byron took the checkered flag as he held off runner-up John Hunter Nemechek and third-place finisher Timmy Hill down the stretch. Pro Invitational Series Week 1 winner Denny Hamlin, along with Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top five.

Buescher, in just the third iRacing start of his career, overcame getting caught up in a multi-car accident at lap 45. He moved up to 15th by lap 60 and grabbed the lead by lap 80. Buescher was in second place with 30 laps remaining.

Chastain battled back to get inside the top 10 himself. He shuffled back through the last 10 laps.

As the laps dwindled, Buescher and Chastain were caught up in a wreck towards the back of the pack. It ended Buescher’s run inside the top five while he used his final reset before going on to finish 23rd.

Chastain was in 15th with 30 laps to go and reached ninth with nine laps remaining, before being shuffled back on the final pair of restarts, which led him to finish 16th.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images