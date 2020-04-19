The COVID-19 outbreak has touched all corners of the globe in recent months, and the chaotic situation has allowed misinformation to run amok.

That said, Jaylen Brown wants those who might be feeling down because of these circumstances to know, “You are not alone.”

The Boston Celtics star addressed the “confusion” and “frustrations” that have accompanied the unprecedented outbreak in an op-ed published in “The Guardian” on Sunday. Despite this, he hopes people will be inspired to “come together come together rather than drift farther and farther apart” as the crisis continues.

“I hope that our nation not only consolidates over the next few weeks but also heals. Ponder the suffrage from other epidemics that have plagued this nation and our planet,” Brown wrote. “Social inequality, gender inequality, inequality in education, poverty, lack of resources, cultural biases, and other various societal imbalances that have yet to be vaccinated. Let’s use this time to look for solution based answers and cooperative efforts for those problems.”

And considering a solution to any of these problems won’t appear with the snap of a finger, Brown wants people to tap into their generous side in the meantime.

“In the midst of social distancing it is easy to segregate ourselves and our families from the outside world. I challenge you to do the opposite,” Brown added. “Donate to your local food banks, homeless shelters and to those less fortunate in general. Allocate resources to healthcare workers, and other extraordinary workers and unsung heroes during this time. Lend a hand to the families and family members of healthcare workers and those who have lost someone, and are in need of economic support. The slightest display of compassion may save someone’s life. I am looking to match these efforts and align with people who are inclined to do something.”

Well said.

Thumbnail photo via Russell Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images