Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. celebrates his 30th birthday Sunday.

And that, paired with the fact that live sports remain paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, we thought we should relive some of Bradley Jr.’s best moments in Boston.

And boy, there are plenty of highlights to look back on.

Take a look:

Bradley Jr.’s eighth-inning grand slam in Game 3 of the 2018 ALCS:

Just one night later, Bradley Jr. came away with more heroics for the Sox.

He smashed a two-run homer in the sixth inning of Game 4, regaining Boston a 6-5 lead in the process. It gave Bradley Jr. three hits and nine RBIs in the series.

While JBJ, the ALCS MVP, propelled the Sox over the ‘Stros, he wasn’t done putting together postseason highlights.

Bradley Jr.’s eighth-inning homer in Game 3 of the World Series gave him a 10th RBI of the postseason against the Los Angeles Dodgers:

Oh yeah, and in case you haven’t heard, Bradley Jr. has quite a lengthy resume when it comes to defensive highlights as well.

Here’s some of his Gold Glove-caliber catches and noteworthy assists over the last few years:

Clearly, Bradley has made the most of his first seven years in Boston. And we’re certainly looking forward to seeing more of those game-changing highlights once the MLB season gets up and running again.

But for now, we’d just like to leave a simple message of our own…

Happy birthday, Jackie.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images