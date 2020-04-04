Astros ace Justin Verlander recently learned Major League Baseball would still be playing its players over the course of the next few months, despite the start of the season being on hold.

However, he knows that others need the money more than he does.

Verlander and his wife, supermodel Kate Upton, announced Saturday on his Instagram that they’ll be donating those paychecks to a new cause every week, while highlighting the great work the charity is doing to help those affected by COVID-19.

“Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home,” Verlander wrote in his caption. “As soon as the first paycheck is received we will be highlighting the first organization. We know everyone is impacted by this crisis, but for those who are able, we encourage you to stay home to help flatten the curve and look to those around you who need a helping hand.”

You can watch the couple’s full statement below.

The pitcher signed a two-year, $66 million contract extension with the Astros last March that was supposed to go into effect for the 2020 season. Upton, meanwhile, is reportedly has a net worth of $20 million. The couple married in 2017 after the Astros’ World Series victory.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images