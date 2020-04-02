Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics won’t be playing for a while, but one player is recovering nicely from injury.

The NBA indefinitely suspended the 2019-20 season March 11 after the COVID-19 crisis struck the league. That’s given several injured players, like Kemba Walker, an odd opportunity to heal without missing much of the season.

In fact, the Boston Celtics star recently told NBC Sports Boston he’s “doing well” with his lingering knee injury since the season’s suspension. That doesn’t mean he hasn’t run into a couple of roadblocks, however.

“It’s difficult because I don’t have anyone around to give me treatments or anything like that,” Walker said, per A. Sherrod Blakey. “I have to do my own stuff which I’m trying to do as much as possible; try to stay on top of things.”

Walker has been battling some knee issues all season long, though they began to peak in the second half of the season. Walker missed six of the Celtics’ 10 games following the NBA All-Star break, averaging 14.8 points and 4.3 assists on 30.5 percent shooting from the field.

At this point, Walker says, “It’s all about discipline.”

For now, however, the NBA season remains on hold.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images