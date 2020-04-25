Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trent Alexander-Arnold finished runner-up for Liverpool on Saturday in the ePL Invitational.

The Reds defender was beaten by Diogo Jota of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final of the EA SPORTS “FIFA 20” competition, which featured players and celebrity fans representing each of the Premier League clubs.

Alexander-Arnold took the lead on a Georginio Wijnaldum header, but Jota tied the score to force a second game that would be decided by a golden goal. After more than an hour of the replay, the Wolves man struck to clinch the title.

“It was a good game,” Alexander-Arnold said told LiverpoolFC.com. “It’s very difficult to break him down, he’s patient defensively. I thought I did quite well against him, to be fair, but he probably deserved to win that last game because of the chances he created.

“It has been a good tournament. I’m happy to get to the final — obviously gutted to not win it but he did really well in the final.”

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images