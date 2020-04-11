Major League Baseball appears to be doing anything and everything to try and come up with an idea for how the 2020 season can be played.

One of the more recent reports came Friday, as a proposal was floated that would result in MLB splitting the leagues into the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues in a complete reform for the season. ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian reported that idea is the “best of bad ideas,” before signaling that a source told him Japan has been proposed as a possible location for the season.

“This is the best of the bad ideas so far,” Kurkjian said on ESPN’s “SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.”

“Scott, in the end, we are going to have to accept the fact that we are going to have to deal with a season that is going to be so bizarre, unique beyond words that we’re going to have a bad plan in place because there’s going to be no other choice. I had a guy call me earlier, maybe two weeks ago. He said, ‘Here’s what’s going to happen. We’re going to play in Japan. The Japanese league is going to get through this faster than America’s going to get through it. The Japanese league is going to play at night and the major leagues are going to play during the day in Japanese stadiums and that’s how we are going to get this thing started.'”

The MLB opened up the 2019 season inside the Tokyo Dome in Japan. Perhaps the 2020 season could see the same fate if this were to come to fruition.

