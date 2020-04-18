Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Rodriguez got off the schneid Tuesday night, but he still has a lot of ground to make up in the “MLB: The Show” Players League.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher went winless in his first four matchups before going 1-3 Tuesday night. Rodriguez, like 29 other players, is representing his team in the 29-game virtual season to be played out on the best baseball video game you can find.

The Venezuelan lefty has four more matchups scheduled for Thursday night.

Here are Rodriguez’s next four opponents:

— Jeff McNeil, OF (NYM)

— Niko Goodrum, IF (DET)

— Lucas Giolito, P (CWS)

— Carl Edwards Jr., P (SEA)

There are many (perhaps too many) ways to stream the Players League. If you want to watch Rodriguez’s games, the easiest way is to head over to his personal Twitch account.

Here’s how to watch Rodriguez’s “MLB: The Show” Players League matchups:

When: Friday, April 17 at 9 p.m. ET

Live stream: Twitch

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images