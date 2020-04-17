Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We knew it was coming, but now it’s official.

With the first-overall pick of the 2020 WNBA draft, the New York Liberty on Friday night selected Sabrina Ionescu.

The superstar Oregon guard made college basketball history over her four-year career with the Ducks, despite having her senior season cut short and dealing with the death of two close friends, Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Remarkably, Ionescu became the first NCAA hooper, male or female, to record 2,000 career points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.

Ducks teammate Satou Sabally was selected second-overall by the Dallas Wings.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images