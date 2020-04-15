Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASCAR fans, like all sports fans, are having trouble finding things to make them smile during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Well, the internet delivered an unlikely gift Wednesday.

YouTuber Davis Warren shared a video of himself singing the FOX Sports commentary from the final laps of the 2011 Daytona 500. Warren begins at the waving of the green-white checkered flag and goes until rookie Trevor Bayne completes one of the more memorable runs in Daytona 500 history.

(You can click here to watch the actual broadcast of the final laps.)

We have no idea why the video exists, nor do we have a clue why Warren felt inclined to do something like this. All we know is the final product is way better than it has any right being.

Take a look:

Bravo!

Honestly, Warren should make this a regular thing.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images