NASCAR fans might not have to wait much longer for their sport to return.

A mid-May race at a track within driving distance of Charlotte is being targeted as a potential path toward re-starting the 2020 season, Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern reported Monday. NASCAR suspended its season after the March 8 race in Phoenix due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Darlington Raceway reportedly is a candidate to host the race, which could take place a week before the Coca-Cola 600 (scheduled for May 24) at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Here’s Stern’s report:

.@NASCAR is considering running its first race back in mid May, potentially one weekend before the Coke 600, and some teams are pushing for it to be at a track within driving distance of Charlotte. ➖ One of the driving-distance options now being considered is Darlington. pic.twitter.com/eXNQ9QlvLp — Adam Stern (@A_S12) April 20, 2020

Obviously, this situation constantly is evolving as the new coronavirus continues to sweep through the United States. Nevertheless, NASCAR fans finally have something to cling their hopes to.

In the meantime, the iRacing Pro Invitational Series has provided plenty of entertainment for motorsports enthusiasts looking to scratch the itch.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images