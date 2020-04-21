Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady won’t have to pay time or money for doing his thing in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Tampa, Fla., clarified Tuesday morning via Twitter that Brady only was seen working out in a closed city park and confirmed authorities didn’t cite him for doing so. Some media outlets reported Tampa cited Brady for his workout Monday, but that wasn’t the case.

“To clear up any confusion, @Buccaneers QB @TomBrady was SIGHTED in one of our 194 beautiful parks,” Tampa wrote in a tweet. “He was not cited as some media outlets have reported.

“We are excited to welcome Tom & everyone back to all of our parks once we have punted COVID-19 downfield! American football”

The park was closed due to Florida’s coronavirus-related social-distancing measures, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Monday during a Facebook Live briefing a park employee kicked Brady out.

Brady’s short park saga apparently ended there, and he won’t have to address the issue further with his new city.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images