Each day during the sports pause stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, NESN.com will publish a diary full of random thoughts, opinions, takeaways and other cool tidbits we’ve stumbled across in the absence of actual games. Because why not? We’re all in this together.

It’s Thursday, April 2.

Hopefully, you weren’t duped Wednesday in honor of April Fools’ Day. If you were, shake it off and be better next year. There’s no sense letting that shame linger.

Unfortunately, as it turns out, the unfortunate situation the world is facing — yes, I’m talking about the COVID-19 outbreak — was not part of some elaborate joke and remains very much a problem. As such, please stay home, stay safe and do whatever it takes to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Everyone’s well-being obviously is the top priority right now, and that extends beyond your physical health. We must all take care mentally, as well, and maybe some lighthearted sports chatter will help in that regard.

So, here are some random thoughts for the day:

— Major League Baseball players reportedly will accrue a year of service time even if the league cancels the 2020 season, meaning Mookie Betts, among others, will become a free agent as anticipated next winter regardless of how things shake out in the coming months.

This news surfaced last week, at which point it was easy for Red Sox fans to laugh at the thought of Betts signing elsewhere — perhaps even with his former team? — without ever playing a game for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But we’ve gained a little more clarity regarding MLB’s luxury tax situation in recent days, and it’s now apparent the Red Sox would benefit from there being a 2020 season, even if it’s a condensed campaign in which Boston falters.

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported this week the competitive balance tax (CBT) would not reset if there’s no 2020 season. Therefore, Boston’s plans theoretically could get pushed back a year in that scenario.

Update on this: There is no automatic CBT reset if there’s no 2020 season. If there is no 2020 season and Sox spend > $210M in 2021, they’d be taxed as a team surpassing the CBT threshold for a third straight season. https://t.co/fmyhhsXsab — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) March 30, 2020

The Red Sox operated this offseason with a goal of getting under the $210 million luxury tax threshold for 2020, in order to reset and avoid the significant penalties that come with exceeding the mark for a third consecutive season. Hence the blockbuster trade sending Betts and David Price to Los Angeles.

If there’s no 2020 season, and thus no reset, the Red Sox will need to ensure they’re under that threshold for the 2021 season, essentially decreasing — or eliminating altogether — the chances of them spending exorbitantly in free agency next winter.

So, that Mookie-Red Sox reunion you’re dreaming about? While it probably was far-fetched before, all things considered, it’ll seem like even more of a long shot if MLB doesn’t return in 2020.

— The sports pause stinks. We all can agree on that. But the downtime stemming from the absence of live events really has pushed content producers to their creative limits. And it’s been fairly entertaining at times.

For instance, CBS Sports recently threw everyone a curveball with their fantasy coverage by publishing a draft comprised entirely of fictional baseball players. Steve Nebraska, Brendan Fraser’s character from “The Scout,” was the No. 1 overall pick, and really, there’s no other option with the top selection.

The guy overcame immense pressure to fire an 81-pitch perfect game with 27 strikeouts for the New York Yankees, while also hitting the farthest home run you’ll ever see. He’s a franchise cornerstone on the bump and in the lineup. You’d be foolish to pass on him despite any off-field concerns regarding his passion for the game.

As for notable omissions, Bobby Rayburn from “The Fan” didn’t get a fair shake. Although maybe there was a gentlemen’s agreement that only one Wesley Snipes character could be drafted, and Willie Mays Hayes from “Major League” was the pick at No. 17 overall.

Crash Davis from “Bull Durham” would have been on my big board, too, if only for his ability to handle a pitching staff. And Ryan Dunne from “Summer Catch” brings the kind of upset you can dream on, provided the young hurler isn’t too rattled from surrendering that moon shot to Ken Griffey Jr. in his first taste of The Show.

— I’m all in on “The Match 2.0” featuring Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady vs. Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

And if all runs smoothly, and we’re able to ease our way back into sports with low-risk competition involving few people and appropriate social distancing, maybe we should start considering other outside-the-box events.

The NBA and NHL seasons were in full swing before COVID-19 started wreaking havoc, so they’re likely out, but MLB has yet to kick off its 2020 campaign. So, how about at some point before full squads get back together we pursue a Home Run Derby tournament with a charitable hook?

It could look like the “Home Run Derby” TV series that aired in 1960 and was revived by ESPN in the late 1980s.

The event could take place in an empty ballpark — for obvious reasons — and maybe include one slugger from each organization. What better way to build intrigue for — fingers crossed — the eventual start of the regular season?

— While my idea for a preseason Home Run Derby rocks, clearly, Justin Turner’s idea for using a long ball competition this season for games tied after 10 innings is meh.

I’m all for getting creative this season if baseball returns: Doubleheaders. Seven-inning games. Rule changes. You name it. After all, if we’re talking about a sprint to the finish line, why not get weird? Maybe something will work, stick and ultimately improve baseball for the better moving forward.

But if you’re pointing to hockey shootouts to make your case, you might want to head back to the drawing board. Home runs already are losing some of their luster because there’s just so many of them. Let’s not add any more steam to the three true outcome movement.

