Anytime a reunion in sports happens, fans tend to be all-in.

That appears to be the case with Dez Bryant, as well.

The free-agent wide receiver hasn’t played in an NFL game since the 2017 season when he still was a member of the Dallas Cowboys. He missed half of the 2018 season before signing with the New Orleans Saints, but tore his Achilles tendon just two days later, causing him to miss the entire 2019 season.

Now, Bryant currently stands without a team. And now that he is fully healthy, the 31-year-old has been working out and posting videos.

On Thursday, Bryant worked out with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. And he’s got the tweets and pictures to prove it.

@dak and myself just finished a great workout session.. picked up where we left off — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 2, 2020

@dak lance Fred .. we got great work in today pic.twitter.com/JUIgLbjicI — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 2, 2020

But it’s Bryant’s “picked up where we left off” comment that has Cowboys fans on Twitter freaking out at the prospect of his possible return to the team.

Here are a few reactions:

SIGN THAT MAN LETS GET HIM BACK IN THAT DALLAS BLUEEEE 88 — Tommy Pickles (@iamshellyshel) April 2, 2020

Come back to Dallas we miss you @DezBryant you cooper and Gallup would be amazing together — Jeremy (@batman21612) April 2, 2020

The idea of pairing Bryant with wide receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup is something Cowboys fans seem to be getting behind. It’s been about a month since Jerry Jones talked about re-signing the wide receiver, noting he’d even thought about it in the shower.

Bryant is making quite an effort to get back to the NFL, so it seems it’s only a matter of time until he signs somewhere.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images